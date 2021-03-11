Home | News | General | Twitter influencer Tunde commits suicide, See his last tweet

Twitter influencer who goes by the user name Tuneri__ was reported to have committed suicide.

Late Tunde

Tunde last tweet suggested he was in dire need of money but nobody paid much attention to the post until it was too late.

See tweet below..

I need money like mad, Jesus — Tunde (@Tuneri__) March 9, 2021

Nigerians on Twitter has taken to the bird app to reacts about how people pay less concern to men’s mental health.

See some reactions gathered by Edujandon.com below,

Men silently go thru hell or sometimes we just talk about it like it’s nothing. He just said he needed money like mad. Who’d thought he was gonna commit suicide after that? This is so so sad. RIP Tunde @Tuneri__ May God forgive your sins.???? — ♋️Alvanilla???? (@AlvanJenkins) March 11, 2021

I just hate when you people talk about depression only when the person has committed suicide. The guy made a comment,not even up to 10 comments.

So we only take people serious when they are dead???

MAY YOUR SOUL REST PEACEFULLY TUNDE❤???? — Tweetheart???? (@Aunty_Barbie) March 11, 2021

There are a lot of things to live for, money or no money…

I pray we get to a time when SUICIDE is never an option Rip Tunde ???????? — Spongebob'sbigsister ???? (@fairest_becky) March 11, 2021

I tweeted something few days ago, alot of people reacted back with harsh words. Today I saw it online that a young vibrant dude committed suicide becos there was no one to support him financially. Your SUPPORT can save a LIFE. People needs SUPPORT. RIP Tunde — Officialarole (@OfficialArole) March 11, 2021

Tunde committed Suicide due to Depression, its beyond Wicked & Insensitive to use his name to trend your Business tbh. You can always talk about your business but leave a Dead Person out of it ???? — Odogwu ???? (@Daddy_Nomso) March 11, 2021

Wait!!!…I came online and saw Tunde trending and I click on it to find out that "Tunde committed suicide"…May he R.I.P But the one that is ticking me off is the vendors adding "Tunde" to their business tweets to make sales!!! Like guy, have you lost your mind??? — Sports Dokita (Odogwu ????) (@Sports_Doctor2) March 11, 2021

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General