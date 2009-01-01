Home | News | General | Panic for Chelsea star as Premier League club eyes summer move for Champions League winner with Bayern

Chelsea might be making a move for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman following the uncertain future of Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge.

The London club has reportedly been monitoring the Frenchman who has been considered as the right replacement for Callum Hudson-Odoi who is also wanted by the German champions.

Sources claim the Blues' recruitment team is ready to rekindle their love for the player who fired the Bavarians to Champions League glory over PSG in August 2020.

Manchester United go head-to-head with Atletico ahead of Arsenal to sign 25-year-old Frankfurt striker

And this might be possible as Coman fancies playing in the Premier League, though, he didn't mention a club.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel giving Christian Pulisic instructions during their reign at Borrusia Dortmund. Photo by TF-Images

Source: Getty Images

Pulisic has not started any game since the appointment of Tuchel two months back and Daily Mail quoting Sportsmail claims Liverpool, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich are lining up for him.

Apart from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the Champions League winner as reported by the publication.

The 24-year-old will run out of contract with the Allianz Arena outfit in the summer of 2023 having joined them from Juventus in a deal worth €21 million in 2017.

Bayern are keen to extend his contract - but if a deal is not reached then the German club may look at cashing in on their forward so as not to allow his value to depreciate.

Coman despite his young age is already one of the most decorated footballers in Europe with 23 major titles to his name from his spells with PSG, Juventus and Bayern.

Trouble for Tuchel as Chelsea star prepares to leave the club and could consider a move to Man Utd

Indeed, his winning mentality is sure to be an appealing facet for clubs across the continent who are keen on Coman this summer.

