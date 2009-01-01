Home | News | General | Nigerian star who has 26 goals in 30 games sends crucial message to Rohr after missing out on Eagles invite

- Paul Onuachu is not perturbed with Super Eagles snub for Lesotho, Benin games

- The 26-year-old has been placed on the stand-by list by coach Gernot Rohr for the qualifiers

- Onuachu has been impressive for his Belgian club scoring 26 goals and three assists in 30 appearances this term

Genk striker Paul Onuachu seems undisturbed with coach Gernot Rohr's decision to put him on the standby list for this month's AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Despite scoring 26 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for his Belgian side, the German-born handler decided to overlook him in his 24-man squad for the doubleheader later in March.

The likes of Ahmed Musa who has been club-less since last October is being considered ahead of the attacker who also has three assists credited to his name at his club side.

Premier League star stylishly tells Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr to stop playing him out of position

Onuachu has played nine matches for the three-time African champions scoring one in the process but he has not been enjoying quality playing time under the national team boss.

Paul Onuach in action for Super Eagles against Cameroon in the 2019 African Cup of Nations staged in Egypt. Photo : Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old said he is not disappointed with Gernot Rohr, saying he is the coach and his decision is final but told Punch newspaper and reported by Complete Sport that he will continue to fight for his spot in the national team.

“It’s the coach’s decision, and I respect it, he has the final say, and there’s nothing I can do to it, but I will do my best at all times and always fight to represent my fatherland.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has offered explanations regarding the reason for the invitation of Ahmed Musa for this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr finally gives reasons for inviting club-less Musa for AFCON 2022 qualifiers

The German-born manager named the club-less 28-year-old winger in a 24-man squad for the double-header later this month and the player's inclusion has sparked up various reactions.

While some believe that the handler was right to call-up the team captain for the games, others have slammed him for bringing an inactive player for competitive games.

