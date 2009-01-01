Home | News | General | Nigerian man helps strange kids he met on the road, what they have become months later sparks reactions

- A kind-hearted Nigerian man has got social media users amazed after he shared the transformation of two kids he had helped months ago

- The man identified as Tunde Onakoya had first met the boy months back picking scrap under the rain and took interest in him

- He followed up on the boy, met his family and with the help of other well-meaning individuals have enrolled them in school and made life comfortable for them

- Many have praised him for his selflessness and kindness and showered prayers on him

A Nigerian man has stunned many on social media with what is one of the most heart-touching stories of generosity.

The man identified as Tunde Onakoya in a thread he had started on Friday, February 19 narrated how he had accosted a young lad on his way from work who, despite the downpour, was busy picking scraps and putting them into a sack.

Man wows social media as he shared the new look of poor kids he had helped months ago Photo Credit: @Tunde_OD

Disturbed by what he saw, he had followed up on the young boy named Sunday and went to where he stayed with his family. This was after he succeeded in getting him new clothes, thanks to supports from his friends and good-spirited individuals.

Tunde described where Sunday lived with his family as 'one of the worst places he has ever seen in his life' as their home was merely a zinc container on a river.

He met the boy's sister and dad but learnt that their mum had died three years ago from malaria.

Tunde had then resorted to seeking help on social media again to help change the lives of Sunday and his family. Nigerians responded and today, the kids are schooling, they have a new standard stable roof over their heads and are doing fine.

Social media users were full of praises for the good Samaritan and showered prayers on him.

@Ozie11 wrote:

"Typical example of how the govt should operate... Take the Nigerian people out of poverty and bless them with peace of mind. GOD bless you Mr. Tunde."

@smileg25 said:

"Awwwwww. God bless you and everyone who has impacted in their lives."

@GodsBattleA reacted:

"May GOD Almighty increase your strength/wisdom and ability to continue on this mission of shining light on the darkness the rigors of live has casted on horizon of the fate of people like this. Well done."

