Liverpool and Arsenal's poor form in the Premier League could affect their chances of playing in Europe next season, according to the supercomputer, Daily star.

The Reds have lost six of their last seven Premier League games while Arsenal have only won two of their last seven matches.

Both teams are currently struggling in the Engish topflight division at the moment and their progress in the remaining games is not guaranteed.

Liverpool and Arsenal will finish in 8th and 10th positions on the Premier League table as predicted by the supercomputer.

Source: Getty Images

The supercomputer has now predicted that Jurgen Klopp will finish the season in eighth position while Arsenal will end up in tenth.

Man City, Man United, Leicester City and Chelsea will play in next season's Champions League while West Ham, Everton and Tottenham will occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Aston Villa will be in ninth and Liverpool and Arsenal will finish in eighth and tenth spots respectively.

It will Liverpool's worst finish since the 2015-16 season while the Gunners tenth position dates back to the 1994/95 campaign.

The Reds were beaten by relegation-threatened Fulham over the weekend and Mikel Arteta's side were forced to a draw by Burnley at Turf Moor.

Klopp's side are still in strong contention for another Champions League berth after qualifying for the quarter-finals at the expense of RB Leipzig.

Arteta's men are also aiming for the title in the Europa League as they play Olympiacos in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Liverpool bounced back from their Premier League defeat to Fulham at Anfield to beat RB Leipzig 2-0 in their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored a goal each within the space of four minutes of the encounter played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

There were no goals in the first half as the Reds wasted several opportunities as Mane, Salah and Diogo Jota failed to find the back of the net.

