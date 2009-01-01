Home | News | General | Breaking: Tension as armed robbers attack bank, reportedly kill five persons in Osun state

- A gang of armed robbers has attacked a new generation bank in Osun state

- The incident happened on Thursday, March 11, in Okuku town

- Yemisi Opalola, the state police public relations officer, confirmed the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Suspected armed robbers on Thursday, March 11, stormed Okuku town in Odo-Otin local government area of Osun state and invaded a new generation bank in the community.

The Nation reports that the armed robbers arrived at the bank around noon shooting sporadically into the air to create fear and scare residents away for them to perpetrate their crime.

Legit.ng gathered that the state police command's spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

The Osun state police command has said that suspected armed robbers attacked a bank in Osun state. Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

She said:

“The commissioner of police, Mr Olawale Olokode, has led a team of police to the scene of the crime to dislodge the armed robbers and for possible arrest.”

Ogun community writes Gov Abiodun, accuses armed herdsmen of killing village hunters

Nigerian Tribune reports that no fewer than five persons were reportedly killed while a yet-to-be ascertained a number of people sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

The report said that eyewitnesses told our reporter that the armed robbers stormed the bank around 1 pm and dismantled the ATM machines fixed in front of the bank.

It was gathered that one of the deceased, a motorcycle operator, was said to be in front of the bank when the robbers shot him.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that barely 24 hours after the men of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other vigilante groups arrested and handed over the notorious Fulani warlord terrorising the Ibarapa North area of Oyo state, Iskilu Wakili, to the police, suspected gunmen also killed four farmers in the area.

It was reported that the gunmen on Monday, March 8, stormed Konkobudo village, Idiyan axis, a border village located between Ibarapa North and Iwajowa local government areas of the state and killed the innocent men on their farms.

One dead in southeast as angry youths set another police station on fire, give reason

The gunmen on motorcycles shot the farmers who were asleep on their farmland, adding that the criminals also hacked their victims before fleeing the village.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Iba Adams said the four men were killed in the most gruesome manner, adding that the audio and pictorial evidence at his disposal indicated that the killers have been terrorising the village and its environs, engaging in untold kidnapping, killing.

In a related report, the Benue state police command confirmed the killing of Terkula Suswam, an elder brother of a former governor and now senator, Gabriel Suswam.

The spokesperson for the command, Catherine Anene, in a statement on Wednesday, March 3, disclosed that Terkura and his aide, Solomon, were killed by unknown assailants at Elohim Plaza, Anyiin.

.....

Wale Akinola is a passionate journalist and researcher. He works as a senior political/current affairs editor at Legit.ng. He holds both B.A and Master’s degree in Communications and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a Diploma Certificate in Peace Journalism. He has over 15 years of work experience in both print and online media. He derives joy in keeping the public abreast of current happenings locally and internationally through his writings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General