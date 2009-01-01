Home | News | General | Meet the young man who is teaching kids visual drawing for free to keep them off the streets

- Mack Mamaregane, 24, is a student in Limpopo who catches the attention of many people on campus with his stunning art

- Mack, who is a self-taught visual artist, also teaches children the art of drawing in an effort to keep them off the streets

- He hopes to open his own gallery one day and wants to continue teaching youngsters

Mack Mamaregane, a Bachelor of Education student, is teaching youngsters visual art to take them off the street. His stunning, hyper-realistic portraits are turning people's heads.

Mack, 24, more recently drew beautiful portraits of well-known DJ Vigro Deep and Argentina professional footballer, Lionel Messi.

The self-taught visual artist, who was born in Ga Makanye village outside Polokwane, Limpopo, has kept busy by teaching kids how to draw portraits, as well as by drawing his own works of art.

He was awarded the Fundza Lushaka study bursary by the Limpopo Education Department for his good matric results and hopes to graduate as a teacher, majoring in Mathematics and Physical science.

Mack Mamaregane, 24, draws stunning hyper-realistic portraits of famous personalitoes. Image: Thomo Nkgadima

In an interview monitored by Legit.ng, Mack said:

"To tell you the honest truth my art is gift from God, an inborn talent.

"I turn student's heads in my own deep rural village I come from and at the University of Limpopo campus, where I am doing my third year of studies to become a teacher.

"I use my own technique to break down the barriers."

Mack said he started drawing at a young age and developed his skill, knowledge and technique by watching YouTube tutorials online.

"Now I can't wait to complete my studies to open my own art studio and continue teaching prospective young emerging visual artists."

He also dreams of opening his own gallery.

