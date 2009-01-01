Home | News | General | Alaafin of Oyo makes first public appearance with latest wife Olori Chioma

- Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III has reportedly taken on another wife identified as Olori Chioma

- The Alaafin of Oyo stepped out with his new Olori during the installation of Tomori Williams as the Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland

- Olori Chioma Adeyemi is the monarch’s thirteenth wife and the first eastern Olori

There is a new queen in the Oyo kingdom and this time, it's a beautiful lady from the east identified as Olori Chioma.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, stepped out with his young queen, making their first public appearance together at the installation of real estate mogul, Tomori Williams, as the Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland.

According to a Twitter account, @OyoNews1, rumours suggest the new queen was married into the royal family in 2020.

"During the ceremony, K1d ultimate mentioned Olori Chioma Adeyemi while singing praises of the monarch's wives. Though many are not sure when Kabiyesi married Olori Chioma Adeyemi, but rumours have it that it was last year," their post reads.

Olori Chioma Adeyemi is the monarch’s thirteenth wife.

Meanwhile a month ago, a video surfaced online in which the Alaafin was seen dancing with a young lady who doesn't hold back on showing off her skills.

Interestingly, the 82-year-old was up for the challenge as he brought his A-game to the make-do outdoor dance floor.

Only a few weeks before, the Oba celebrated his 50th year on the throne of his forefathers.

The monarch stated in a post on Instagram that ascending the throne was a dream come true for him and noted that God and posterity have been favourable to Oyo since he became king.

Noting how hard it was to get to the point Oyo is at today, Oba Lamidi thanked his people on behalf of himself and his family for their unflinching support.

