Reps to pass PIB in 2021

The House of Representatives, says it will pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the end of 2021. Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the spokesperson for the House, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the host communities remained an integral part of the bill, adding that the parliament would ensure that their interests and those of other stakeholders were protected.

“We have increased our speed, first and second reading, committee level, public hearing have all been done on the PIB, the next thing now is for us to go into technical session to compile all the views of the people.

“A lot of documents are being worked on, the consultants will sit with us to make sure we are able to bring out what people actually desire from this bill.

“And so, we can package it for the third reading and then for concurrence, we are at the verge of third reading.

“This will be sorted out in no distant time; our target is that the bill will come out this year. It might even come out earlier than expected but we will finish it this year; we have gone so far and nothing is stopping us,’’ he said.

Kalu said that the required concurrence from the Senate would not be hectic as both chambers were working simultaneously on the bill through various stages. (NAN)

