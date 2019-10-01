Home | News | General | Tambuwal, Wike, Okowa, others, grace PDP governors’ meeting
Tambuwal, Wike, Okowa, others, grace PDP governors’ meeting



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 7 minutes ago
It's unfair to discuss 2023 election now, opposition tells Enugu PDP

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are currently meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, holding at the Sokoto State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, is expected to discuss issues affecting the soul of the party, particularly the rift in some of its state chapters, the South-West crisis among others.

At the meeting are the host and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, his Rivers, Delta and Edo state counterparts, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa and Godwin Obaseki respectively.

Others at the meeting are Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ben Ayade, Bello Matawalle, Adamu Fintiri and Seyi Makinde, governors of Benue, Enugu, Cross River, Zamfara and Adamawa states respectively.

Also in attendance is the chairman of the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, and immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Vanguard News Nigeria

