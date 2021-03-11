Home | News | General | Nigerians React As Influencer Tunde Commit Suicide A Day After Tweeting This (Details below)

Nigerians have reacted sadly over the death of Twitter influencer Tunde who committed suicide a day after tweeting that he needs money badly.

Some Nigerian tweeps reacting to the news of his death expressed how sad it is for them to hear about Tunde committing suicide just a day after tweeting that he needs money.

Some tweeps also called out his friends and close relatives who are friends with him on Twitter for not doing anything about his tweet leading to his death.

Others took advantage of the situation by tagging Tude’s name on their products to make market online since he has been trending on Twitter over his sad death.

screenshot below;

