Two Taraba Farmers Brutally Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen Just Because They Ordered Cows Out Of Their Farm (Details below)

On Tuesday, 9th day of March, 2021, two Nigerian farmers were seriously injured after they were attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen. They were attacked in their farm in Kakhi village, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Torixus was informed that the Fulani herdsmen launched the attack on the farmers while traveling with their tens of cows. They were attacked with cutlasses when they tried to drive Cows out of their farm land.

The report was confirmed by the Chairman of Wukari Local Government Council, Daniel Adi. The Chairman told Punch newspaper that the state police command has apprehended the two suspected attackers. He said that they are been questioned by the police.

According to the statement dropped by the Local Government chairman, the tragic incident occurred when the shepherds come into the farmland and their cows started feeding on crops that took alot of hard work to stand.

He claimed that Fulani herdmen brought out shape blades and cut the two farmers when they tried driving the cows out of the farm.

He also told newsmen that the wounded farmers were immediately taken to Wukari General Hospital, for proper treatment and recovery.

Mr. Daniel said he informed security men after he was informed about the sad development. He further aired that security personnel visited the branch area and apprehended the two herders that launched the attack.

Speaking about peace, he appealed to the great People of Wukari to be peaceful always and that they should leave security agents to do their work in casting judgement on offenders of the law.

Torixus received some few photos, showing the degree of injuries the farmers sustained while trying to protect their farm products.

The media is expected to quiz the attackers on Wednesday to know the reason why they carried out such attack just because of a command given by the farmers.

