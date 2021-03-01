“Na factory I get” – Nedu Wazobia in shock as his electricity bill hit N1.4M
- 8 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Popular OAP, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu Wazobia is left in shock as his electricity bill hits the sum N1.4m..
The broadcast journalist and comedian took to his Instagram account to show a picture of his electricity bills allocated to him by the Eko Electricity Distribution Commission (EKEDC).
In the bill, the total amount of power consumed was totaled over a million naira, N=1,470,658.69..
In his caption Nedu Wazobia wrote:
“@ekedc you people should Kuku kill come and kill me. Abeg na factory I get for my house? Like WTH? Na house rent be this abi na light bill?”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles