“Na factory I get” – Nedu Wazobia in shock as his electricity bill hit N1.4M

Popular OAP, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu Wazobia is left in shock as his electricity bill hits the sum N1.4m..

The broadcast journalist and comedian took to his Instagram account to show a picture of his electricity bills allocated to him by the Eko Electricity Distribution Commission (EKEDC).

In the bill, the total amount of power consumed was totaled over a million naira, N=1,470,658.69..

In his caption Nedu Wazobia wrote:

“@ekedc you people should Kuku kill come and kill me. Abeg na factory I get for my house? Like WTH? Na house rent be this abi na light bill?”

