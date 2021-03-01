Home | News | General | NIPOST reclaims stamp duty collection right from FIRS

The Federal Government on Thursday declared that the Nigerian Postal Service is the agency authorised to produce and collect stamp duties in Nigeria..

By the latest declaration, NIPOST has reclaimed the right to collect stamp duties from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, bringing to an end the scuffle between both agencies on who had the right to collect stamp duties in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, made this public in Abuja during the inauguration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary Commemorative Postage Stamps.

He said, “Our efforts regarding the issue of stamp duty collection with other government institutions have yielded positive results.

“NIPOST has been recognised as a government agency with statutory and historical authority to be the producer of stamps and recognised for the collection of stamp duties for validation of financial transactions in the country.”

