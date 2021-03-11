Home | News | General | You Mean You Went Out Without Bra? Nollywood Actress Causes Commotion After Posting This (Photos below)
Brain drain: UK restricts recruitment of Nigerian doctors
BBNaija Mercy Eke Brags Excitedly as Cardi B Compliments Their Lookalike Photo Online (Photos below)

You Mean You Went Out Without Bra? Nollywood Actress Causes Commotion After Posting This (Photos below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigerians are currently discussing Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, after she shared some eye-popping photos of herself on her Instagram page.

Nkechi Blessing posted lovely photos of her from the US as she is currently in Atlanta, Georgia on a vacation and in the photos, fans raised suspicions she was not wearing a brassiere as her nipples were clearly popping out in her dress.

Some fans queried the heavily endowed actress for stepping out without wearing a bra as her erected b00bs as the centre of attention.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192