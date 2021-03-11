You Mean You Went Out Without Bra? Nollywood Actress Causes Commotion After Posting This (Photos below)
Nigerians are currently discussing Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, after she shared some eye-popping photos of herself on her Instagram page.
Nkechi Blessing posted lovely photos of her from the US as she is currently in Atlanta, Georgia on a vacation and in the photos, fans raised suspicions she was not wearing a brassiere as her nipples were clearly popping out in her dress.
Some fans queried the heavily endowed actress for stepping out without wearing a bra as her erected b00bs as the centre of attention.
