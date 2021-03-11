Home | News | General | BBNaija Mercy Eke Brags Excitedly as Cardi B Compliments Their Lookalike Photo Online (Photos below)

A Mercy Eke fan page has gotten social media buzzing again after tweeting at Cardi B with a side-by-side photos of Mercy and the rapper looking quite alike and Cardi responded.

In the photo, Mercy channelled Cardi B, down to the pink hair and pink tank top.

The handler of a fan page of the Big Brother Naija star wrote in the caption: “Congrats @iamcardib on another record breaking! keep killing it as always. Love from a Nigerian lookalike (@real_mercyeke) fan & a lover of you.”

Cardi B responded by quote-tweeting the fan page with the caption: “Wow lookin sexy.”

Exchange below:

