Home | News | General | BBNaija Mercy Eke Brags Excitedly as Cardi B Compliments Their Lookalike Photo Online (Photos below)
You Mean You Went Out Without Bra? Nollywood Actress Causes Commotion After Posting This (Photos below)
Labour Threatens to Shut Down Economy Over Proposed Legislation on Minimum Wage (Details below)

BBNaija Mercy Eke Brags Excitedly as Cardi B Compliments Their Lookalike Photo Online (Photos below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A Mercy Eke fan page has gotten social media buzzing again after tweeting at Cardi B with a side-by-side photos of Mercy and the rapper looking quite alike and Cardi responded.

In the photo, Mercy channelled Cardi B, down to the pink hair and pink tank top.


The handler of a fan page of the Big Brother Naija star wrote in the caption: “Congrats @iamcardib on another record breaking! keep killing it as always. Love from a Nigerian lookalike (@real_mercyeke) fan & a lover of you.”

Cardi B responded by quote-tweeting the fan page with the caption: “Wow lookin sexy.”

Exchange below:

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192