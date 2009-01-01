Home | News | General | List of countries that have suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Reports of possible side effects of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine have forced some European countries to suspend the use of the jab until further notice.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This is coming after reports that people who received the vaccine in a number of countries developed blood clots after been vaccinated.

Following these rather disturbing developments, health authorities suspended the use of the vaccine pending an investigation to determine whether there is a link between the vaccine and blood clots.

Some European countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. Photo credit: JOEL SAGET

Source: Getty Images

Below is the list of countries that have procured COVID-19 vaccines, according to Euronews:

1. Denmark

This was the first country to announce its suspension after the Danish health authority received cases of blood clots among people who had received the vaccine.

2. Norway

The Norwegian health authority said it would also suspend vaccination hours after the report from Denmark.

Breaking: No adverse reactions - FG reacts to reported side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine

3. Iceland

After Denmark had suspended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in its country, Iceland followed next.

4. Austria

Austria announced it had suspended the vaccine after a 49-year-old nurse died of severe blood coagulation problems after receiving the jab.

5. Australia

Following the death of one Australian woman and the hospitalisation of another the country's health authorities suspended the inoculation of citizens.

6. Estonia

7. Latvia

8. Lithuania

9. Luxembourg

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following reported cases of possible side effects of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in many countries, the federal government has reacted.

The government on Thursday, March 11, said that the country is yet to observe any similar adverse reactions to the vaccine following the vaccination exercise that kicked-off earlier this month.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) issued the clarification in a series of tweets via its official handle @NphcdaNG.

List: 3 important measures Nigerians need to know after taking COVID-19 vaccine

In a related development, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, assured Nigerians that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

He said President Buhari did not suffer any side effect after getting his jab on Saturday, March 6. In a series of tweets on his official Twitter account, Shehu stated that Buhari “felt normal and went about doing his job” after he was vaccinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

------

Oluwatobi Bolashodun is a Legit.ng journalist with six years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from Babcock University in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication. Oluwatobi is a Current Affairs Editor, mostly writing on political, educational, and business topics. She uses her team spirit to encourage others to work hard.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General