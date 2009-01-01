Home | News | General | Schoolchildren abduction: We are prepared to help if Nigeria is ready - US

- America has offered to assist Nigeria put an end to the incessant kidnapping of children from school

- The country, however, noted that it would only do so unless Nigerian requests fo help

- Nigeria this year has witnessed two major school abduction of children in northern Nigeria

In an effort to end the frequent abduction of schoolchildren in the north, United States has expressed readiness to help Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the deputy assistant secretary, Michael Gonzales, on Thursday, March 11, at the US Bureau of African Affairs, The Cable reports.

According to Gonzales, America is willing to assist Nigeria to end its security challenges if the country seeks its help.

The United States has pledged to help if Nigeria is ready to end the abduction of school children. Photo credit: @Bellomatawalle1

Speaking during a press briefing on US counterterrorism efforts in Africa, he expressed disgust by the pattern of mass abductions which he said is an internal security threat.

The US official drummed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to replace the service chiefs in order to address the country’s security challenges.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected gunmen kidnapped some students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara state.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday, February 26. A resident of Kawaye village identified as Sadi Kawaye said that his daughters, Mansura and Sakina were among those abducted.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the school and herded the children away.

In a related development, the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, revealed how the hundreds of students kidnapped from Jangebe, were released.

Contrary to the insinuations in some quarters, Governor Matawalle said no ransom was paid to secure the release of the students. He stated this on Wednesday evening, March 3, during an interview on Channels Television.

