Olubadan orders Hausa leader to operate under leadership of Baale

- Normalcy has started to return in Shasha community after reprisal attacks that broke out

- In light of this, the Olubadan of Ibadan land has addressed traditional leadership in Ibadan

- According to the monarch, the Sarkin Sasa has been directed to operate under the leadership

The Sarkin Sasa Haruna Mai Yasin Katsina has been directed to operate under the leadership of the Baale of Shasha Chief Amusa Ajani, The Nation reports.

This order was given by the Olubadan of Ibadan land Oba Saliu Adetunji during a peace meeting with members of the Hausa/Fulani community over the crisis that engulfed Shasha market.

It was earlier reported that there was palpable tension in the community in Akinyele local government area of Ibadan, Oyo state, as reprisal attacks broke out over the death of one cobbler simply identified as Shakirudeen.

A source from the market narrated how the incident happened to Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole.

Oba Adetunji who was represented by High Chief Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan said that in Ibadan the structure of traditional leadership is clear.

According to him, the Baale is the overall leader in every community in Ibadan land, adding that Katsina irrespective of the honour accorded him is under the chieftaincy stool of the community leader.

He went on to appeal to the Hausa leader to operate under the Baale for smooth administration and structural peace.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state had ordered the immediate and indefinite closure of the Shasha market in Akinyele local government area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The Oyo state governor took the action following the skirmishes in the market degenerated into a violent clash between the Yoruba and Hausa residents in the community.

A statement by Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to Governor Makinde, on Saturday, February 13, explained that the governor gave the order to close the market to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

