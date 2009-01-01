Home | News | General | Arsenal send strong message to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham after beating top European club away from home

- A goal each from Martin Odegaard, Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny fired Arsenal to 3-1 win over Olympiacos

- The Gunners take three away goals advantage into the second leg staging at the Emirates Stadium next week

- Before then, Mikel Arteta's men will square up with their North London rivals Tottenham this weekend

Arsenal are one leg into the quarterfinals of this season's Europa League after dispatching Olympiacos 3-1 at the Karaiskaki Stadium.

The Gunners grabbed the opener four minutes past the half-hour mark after Real Madrid on loan star Martin Odegaard unleashed a thunder from 25 yards out.

He got the ball from the right flank and moved towards the ark before releasing a long-range shot in the 34th minute.

The goal was enough to give the North Londoners an advantage heading into the dressing room after completing the opening half.

Jubilant Arsenal after sealing a 3-1 Europa League win over Olympiacos in Greece on Thursday, March 11. Photo by Eurokinissie/BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

A defensive blunder two minutes before the hour mark helped the hosts restore parity through Youssef El Arabi's long-range effort.

Mikel Arteta's men were trying to build up from the back but lost the possession to the home team who wasted no time before putting the ball into the back of the net.

Gabriel put Arsenal back in front in the 79th minute with an audacious header from Willian's delivery.

The Brazilian was in possession of the ball on the right flank before sending the ball into the midst of all the players in the danger zone and it produced a stunning goal.

Mohamed Elneny sealed the victory for the Premier League outfit just five minutes before time with another unstoppable shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

The Egyptian received the ball from Gabriel and decided to advance towards the hosts danger zone before releasing the strike which hit the bottom right corner of the post before going into the net.

Arteta's men finished the game with a 3-1 advantage ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will have to shift their focus to their derby with Tottenham Hotspur on home soil this weekend.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United and AC Milan shared the spoils in the first leg of their Europa League fixture.

Former Atalanta star Amad Diallo came on at the start of the second half to break the deadlock for the Red Devils.

But a 92nd-minute effort from Simon Kjaer ensured the Italian league giants rescued a point for themselves before heading back home.

