Insecurity: Military must shoot anyone carrying AK-47 illegally, Buhari insists after meeting Ooni, Sultan

- President Buhari held a security meeting the Ooni, Sultan and the service chief in Aso Rock

- The meeting was used to appraise the security situation in the country

- Buhari also noted that his order that the military must shoot anyone carrying an AK-47 illegally remains

President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised that security chiefs have received marching orders to go harder on criminals, including to shoot anyone found illegally with an AK-47.

PM News reports that the president made this known on Thursday, March 11, at a meeting with the national council of traditional rulers of Nigeria at the State House, co-chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting was attended by security chiefs including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, the director-general of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

President Buhari has said that the security challenges facing the country would soon become a thing of the past. Credit: @NigeriaGov

Buhari, who apprised the meeting with efforts by the government to improve the security situation in the country, said his administration has recorded appreciable successes in the northeast and the south-south parts of the country.

He said:

‘‘But what surprises is what is happening now in the northwest where the same people with the same culture, are killing each other taking their livestock and burning properties.

‘‘One thing that got to the press which I read myself was that anyone with an AK-47 will be shot. This is because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials."

He expressed dismay over the attacks on police stations and killings of security personnel by criminals, warning that no investor will invest in a country that is unsafe.

Buhari also stressed the need for traditional rulers to use their roles and positions as bridge builders in each of their communities to complement government efforts at ensuring peace and security.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that days after tagging herdsmen bearing AK-47 as criminals, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), backed Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano's comments.

It was reported that Obiano had on Tuesday, March 2, at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Center in Awka, said such persons would not be allowed into Anambra state again.

