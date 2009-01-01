Home | News | General | AC Milan earn late draw in Europa League last 16 fixture against Man United at Old Trafford

- Manchester United vs AC Milan Europa League tie ended 1-1 at Old Trafford

- Amad Diallo, who came on as a substitute scored the opener before Kjaer struck at the death to equalise

- The result means there is everything to play for in the second leg as both sides seek a place in the quarters

Amad Diallo was the man of the moment as stepped up when it mattered most as he helped Man United past AC Milan earn a draw in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 fixture played at Old Trafford.

Diallo needed just five minutes after coming on at the interval for Anthony Martial who limped off with an injury to open his United goal account for the senior team.

The youngster earned a call up to the senior team to fill in the void left by a number of key players who missed the tie through injury.

Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba were all absent for the crucial tie, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left with no option but to charge Martial with the responsibility of leading the line.

However, he went on to lose the Frenchman at the break and had to turn to his bench for a replacement, before he settled on Diallo.

The hosts had earlier in the first half survived a scare, with Milan having two goals disallowed much to the reprieve for the Red Devils.

Rafael Leap thought he had given the visitors the lead just minutes into the kickoff after he raced onto a long ball to finish past Dean Henderson, but his effort was ruled out for an offside.

Martial went close soon after after when Alex Telles set him up with a drilled cross, but Donnarumma did enough to tip over the Frenchman's half-volley at goal.

Franck Kessie found the back of the net with a screamer in the 11th minute in what appeared as the opener, only to see his goal disallowed for a handball in the build up.

Despite both sides having a couple of goalscoring chances, neither could break the deadlock as they headed into the interval level.

It was the introduction of Diallo in the second half that made all the difference, with the youngster beating Donnarumma with a brilliant back header from Bruno Fernandes' dainty pass.

However, Ole's men were unable to protect the lead as they let Simon Kjær head home at stoppage time to help Milan snatch a vital away goal.

The draw means there is everything to play for in the second leg as both sides seek a place in the quarters.

