We can never doubt Fani-Kayode, we’ve total confidence in him - Sunday Igboho

- Attempts to cause confusion within Yoruba circles have been rebuffed

- Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho says unity is sacrosanct

- Igboho also acknowledged the efforts of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode in defending Yoruba land and its people

Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho has warned those creating disunity in the Yoruba nation to desist and work towards the goal of achieving unity among the Yoruba race irrespective of political affiliation.

Igboho was reacting to a statement by an Oodua Peoples Congress leader in Oyo who recently told journalists in the state that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a misinformation expert.

Recall that Fani-Kayode had tweeted that the Iskilu Wakili killing people is still at large, a tweet which has generated reactions from the OPC leaders in Oyo state.

Igboho in a press statement through his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, reiterated his support for Chief Fani-Kayode, stating that he has never doubted him and had no reason to doubt the former minister's commitments to the struggle to attain the goal of Yoruba nation.

Part of the statement sent to Legit.ng read:

“Chief Femi Fani Kayode is one of the stakeholders that identifies with us on the struggle of the Yoruba nation agitation.

“He can give his own advice at any time as regards the agitation and there’s no reason to doubt him. We have 100 percent confidence in him.

“Let's not talk with envy, We must unite and stay strong in one voice.

“Therefore, we want to identify with Chief Femi Fani Kayode and any other person that stands for the Yoruba race irrespective of their religion or political party affiliation.”

Igboho had earlier stated that Fani-Kayode was one of the few leaders who had thrown his weight behind the agitation to rid the southwest forest of killer herdsmen.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode had at some point visited Chief Igboho in his Ibadan home.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state commissioner for information and communications, Kingsley Fanwo has berated activist Deji Adeyanju for criticising Fani-Kayode and Governor Yahaya Bello's political relationship.

Adeyanju, a native of Kogi state and former social media director of the Peoples Democratic Party, had claimed Governor Bello told some of his associates that Fani-Kayode was lobbying for an appointment in the Buhari administration.

Fanwo described the comments as mere gossip from a lazy mind.

In a related development, the political relationship between Governor Bello and Fani-Kayode seems to be blossoming by the day.

Both men seem to have struck a relationship even beyond politics as they belong to opposing divides politically.

Governor Bello visited the Abuja home of Fani-Kayode on Wednesday, March 3, and the photos were shared on social media by the former minister.

