Home | News | General | PSG plotting to dump move for Barcelona legend Messi amid links to sign underfire Juventus star Ronaldo

- Cristiano might be leaving Juventus at the end of this season

- The 36-year-old is still contracted to the Italian League club until the summer of 2022

- PSG now appear to be interested in the underfire superstar who could not help his side avoid UCL ouster vs Porto

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paris Saint Germain sporting director Leonardo has stylishly admitted that the French club might be interested to signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The 36-year-old has been heavily criticised by some quarters following his no-show in their Champions League fixture against FC Porto.

For the second time running, the Turin-based club was dumped out of the European championship at the last-16 stage on away goals rule and the forward has been made the scapegoat for the recent struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ex-Juventus president tells club to make huge decision about Ronaldo, claims his signature is a mistake

Former Juve president Giovanni Gigli also believes that keeping the Portugal international beyond this summer will pose a huge financial burden on them due to the crisis caused by COVID-19.

Cristiano Ronaldo feeling so disappointed after failing to help Juventus avoid crashing out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage, Photo by Valerio Pennicino

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo has less than 18 months on his deal with Juve but the Italian club seems ready to part ways with him having already said they will not rush to hand him a new contract.

Although PSG have been earlier linked with a move for Lionel Messi during and after his transfer saga with Barcelona, Leonardo has now confirmed that the club has no negotiations ongoing with the Argentine.

However, he was excited that PSG are mentioned in the same statement as Cristiano Ronaldo according to Goal. He said:

"What makes us happy is that the PSG is almost always in all the files. It's good. The transfer window is very fluid, there is movement. PSG is very desired, in general. All the great players are linked to PSG. This is something that must be valued.

Mourinho vows to give Tottenham owner this special gift to celebrate 20 years as the chairman of the club

"We are always in the position to speak with the great players, who would like to come. But we have no negotiations in progress regarding a new player."

Ronaldo has 26 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions, four of which came in the Champions League before crashing out this month.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian League giants Juventus are not planning to hand Cristiano Ronaldo a contract extension after their consecutive ouster from the Champions League's last 16 stage.

The Old Lady were dumped out of the competition despite playing a 4-4 aggregate draw with FC Porto but lost out on away goals rule.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was blamed for Porto's late-minute strike after turning his back on Sergio Oliveira's free-kick when went straight into the net.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General