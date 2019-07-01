Home | News | General | NHIS to assist in rebuilding healthcare infrastructure in North East – Sambo

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is to play an important role in the wider national effort of rebuilding damaged healthcare infrastructure in the North East geopolitical zone.

The Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Nasir Sambo, said this in a statement issued by NHIS, Head, Media and Public Relations, Mr Emmanuel Ononokpono, on Thursday, in Abuja.

According to the statement, Sambo made the commitment, when a Borno State government delegation paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Sambo emphasised the importance of putting in place an effective healthcare financing system, which would be unbalanced without infrastructure, to support critical services such as healthcare.

The process of accrediting healthcare facilities in Borno by the Scheme, he said, had begun in earnest, affirming that the accreditation would be fast-tracked and special consideration accorded the state, in view of the security challenges it was facing.

“The Scheme’s intervention, through its various service platforms, will improve the health indices in the region.

“ Our state offices across the country are being strengthened with skilled and relevant personnel, as well as infrastructure, to address identified shortcomings in the 36 states and the FCT’’, he said.

The NHIS chief executive stressed that achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country was an achievable task, if synergies were achieved between the NHIS and the State Health Insurance Agencies.

Sambo also expressed his optimism that UHC was achievable within the set ten-year timeline, especially when all stakeholders within the health insurance ecosystem collaborated effectively.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Prof. Isa Marte Hussaini, who is the Chief of Staff to the Borno state governor, expressed regrets over the damage caused by insurgency in the state explaining that no fewer than one million persons had been displaced by the phenomenon.

He said that healthcare infrastructure, such as hospitals, had been destroyed in the decade-long battle against insurgents, adding that his twenty-five years experience in the United States, had imparted in him the pivotal role of health insurance in health care delivery.

The head of delegation disclosed that Borno state government had established its State Health Insurance Agency and put in place a governing board and management for its effective operation.

Hussaini, who also heads the Borno State Ministry of Health, said the delegation was seeking the assistance of the Scheme in the speedy accreditation of its healthcare facilities, including technical support on the enrolment of vulnerable groups in the state.

While expressing gratitude for the audience granted the delegation by the Executive Secretary, Hussaini disclosed that the ICT equipment deployed by the scheme to the state health insurance agency had been installed. (NAN)

