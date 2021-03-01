AK-47: Watch how President Buhari gave shoot on sight order (video)
- 3 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Presidency, Thursday, released a 14-seconds video that had President Buhari ordering security agents to shoot on-sight any civilian seen bearing AK-47.
The release of the video is a response to doubts as to whether President Buhari gave the order himself.
In the clip, Buhari could be heard saying: “Anybody with AK-47 should be shot because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials.”
Watch video clip below…
Vanguard News Nigeria
