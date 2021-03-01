Home | News | General | AK-47: Watch how President Buhari gave shoot on sight order (video)
Herders, farmers crises linked to climate change — CAN, Sultan
How NNPC, security agencies collaborate to reduce oil theft incidences — Kyari

AK-47: Watch how President Buhari gave shoot on sight order (video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari AK-47
President Buhari

The Presidency, Thursday, released a 14-seconds video that had President Buhari ordering security agents to shoot on-sight any civilian seen bearing AK-47.

The release of the video is a response to doubts as to whether President Buhari gave the order himself.

In the clip, Buhari could be heard saying: “Anybody with AK-47 should be shot because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials.”

Watch video clip below…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192