NANS declares support for govt’s policies to raise revenue
*Frowns at allegations of missing 16m barrels of crude oil
By Joseph Erunke
ABUJA- THE National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has declared support for the quest of the federal government to explore some avenues in raising money to discharge its duties and obligations.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new leadership of NANS at the International Conference Centre, Abuja,NANS President, Mr. Sunday Asefon said, “We also will support policies of government to generate and increase revenue.”
“Without money, government cannot do much. Hence NANS frowns at the news of allegations of stealing of 16 million barrels of crude oil in the Niger Delta,”he said
Asefon said,” If these allegations are verified, local companies that are owners of the oil must be paid back so that government will get its desired revenue.”
16 million barrels of crude oil valued at over $1.2 billion dollars have been allegedly stolen in recent past.
Reacting, Asefon warned that ” any act of revenue sabotage is a declaration of war and NANS will intervene on behalf of the Nigerian people.”
Vanguard News Nigeria
