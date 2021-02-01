Home | News | General | How Obaseki’s comments on Oshiomhole caused ripples in PDP

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE last Sunday’s comment by Governor Godwin Obaseki that he has no personal issues with his predecessor and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole but his style of politics has caused ripples among some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who were said to have interpreted the message that Obaseki may plotting a reconciliation with his now estranged benefactor.

Vanguard reliably gathered that a leader of the PDP from Edo South who was very active on the side of Obaseki when his fight with Oshiomhole started before he also accompanied Obaseki to the PDP was livid after watching the drama that happened in Auchi, Etsako-West Local Government Area of the state, at the Centenary Birthday Thanksgiving of Msgr.

Thomas Oleghe and 18th Canonical Erection Anniversary of the Diocese of Auchi held at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Auchi.

He was said to have threatened to call a press conference and disown the governor and his comments but he was said to have been prevailed upon by some leaders of the party not to go ahead with such intention because it would present the PDP and the government of not working together.

An insider confided in Vanguard yesterday that “The governor’s comment presented a bad taste among some leaders. This leader was so angry that he was ready to call a press conference on the matter. He felt the governor was towing the line of reconciliation with Oshiomhole without carrying them that have sacrificed their sweat in APC to be with Governor Obaseki.

“Another leader of the party criticized Obaseki’s position because he has been a beneficiary of the style he criticized. The same style made him economic adviser for eight years and made him governor in 2016”

