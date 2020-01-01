Home | News | General | Sweden finances Nasarawa State’s waste management project

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The Government of Sweden has approved financing support to the Karu Waste Management Project in Nasarawa State. The proposed project aims to reduce the amount of waste for land filling and dumping within Karu by recovering and converting them to recyclable materials for useful products.

The wastes could also be turned to clean energy through the application of state-of-the-art technologies and best practices.

Sweden is financing the project through its export platform Smart City Sweden. The fund will be used to co-finance the Project’s Feasibility Study. The study is led by WSP Sweden and supported by the local firm, Natural Eco Capital Limited.

Head of Business Development Group at Smart City Sweden, Östen Ekengren stated: “Sweden has a long history as a pioneer in issues relating to the environment and sustainable development in a broader sense. We believe the Karu Waste-to-Energy Project not only has the potential to significantly improve the waste management system in Nasarawa State and the North-Central region of Nigeria, but also reduce the climate impact from the waste management sector and enhance the living conditions of the citizens. We are very excited and look forward to working with the Beacon Energy Consortium on this project.”

He revealed that Sweden has extensive and efficient waste management systems in place with over 99 percent of all household waste being recycled or recovered, treated in integrated systems and recycled as district heating, electricity, biogas, biofertilizer and materials.

He added that different treatment methods are used depending on the nature of the waste so as to make it possible to use the waste as a resource.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule expressed appreciation to the Swedish Government for supporting what is the first PPP Project in Nasarawa State.

He said: “With the involvement of Sweden, we are assured of a landmark project which aligns with the State’s development agenda. Hopefully, this will become a case study for other recycling and waste to energy projects across the region”.

Also, Senior Advisor at Beacon Energy Development Services, Dr. Lazarus Angbazo stated: “This is a major milestone for us, and we really appreciate The Government of Sweden and the entire team at Smart City Sweden for this contribution, which confirms Sweden’s continued commitment to supporting initiatives that sustainably address climate, energy & environmental issues. We look forward to a stronger bigger partnership in the future.”

Interim CEO of the Karu Integrated Waste Management Company (KIWMC), Obiora Okoye also said: “We’re very excited about the support from Sweden which comes following the completion of the Technical Audit of the Karu Recycling Plant. The funding support will provide us a better understanding of the market opportunity and the design options for our larger recycling and Waste-to-Energy project.”

Karu Integrated Waste Management Company (KIWMC) is a Special Purpose Company, established under a PPP between Nasarawa State Government and Beacon Energy Development Services Limited. KIWMC will operate a plastic recycling plant in Karu designed to recycle post-consumer plastics into resin pellets. It also intends to expand into material recycling facility that can process a broader range of municipal solid waste such as paper, wood, metal and glass and conversion of waste to energy.

