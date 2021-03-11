Home | News | General | Alaafin of Oyo makes public appearance with his new wife, Chioma (Photos)

There is a new queen in the Oyo kingdom and this time, it’s a beautiful lady from the east identified as Olori Chioma.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, stepped out with his young queen, making their first public appearance together at the installation of real estate mogul, Tomori Williams, as the Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland.

According to a Twitter account, @OyoNews1, rumours suggest the new queen was married into the royal family in 2020.

“During the ceremony, K1d ultimate mentioned Olori Chioma Adeyemi while singing praises of the monarch’s wives. Though many are not sure when Kabiyesi married Olori Chioma Adeyemi, but rumours have it that it was last year,” their post reads.

