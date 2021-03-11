Home | News | General | Alaafin of Oyo makes public appearance with his new wife, Chioma (Photos)
COVID-19: Side effects reported by those vaccinated mild – NPHCDA
Man Utd 1-1 Milan: VAR denies Rossoneri twice as Kjaer rescues draw

Alaafin of Oyo makes public appearance with his new wife, Chioma (Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 1 minute ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

There is a new queen in the Oyo kingdom and this time, it’s a beautiful lady from the east identified as Olori Chioma.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, stepped out with his young queen, making their first public appearance together at the installation of real estate mogul, Tomori Williams, as the Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland.

According to a Twitter account, @OyoNews1, rumours suggest the new queen was married into the royal family in 2020.

“During the ceremony, K1d ultimate mentioned Olori Chioma Adeyemi while singing praises of the monarch’s wives. Though many are not sure when Kabiyesi married Olori Chioma Adeyemi, but rumours have it that it was last year,” their post reads.

altalt
altalt
altalt
altalt
altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192