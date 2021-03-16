Home | News | General | Man Utd 1-1 Milan: VAR denies Rossoneri twice as Kjaer rescues draw

Amad scored his first goal for Manchester United but the Reds conceded an injury-time equaliser against AC Milan..

The young teenager, who formalised his transfer to United from Atalanta in January, emerged from the bench in the second half, replacing Anthony Martial after the Frenchman picked up a knock in the first half.

Amad’s goal was assisted by Bruno Fernandes, who picked his new teammate out with a lofted through ball, and the No.19 improvised with his finish, heading over the goalkeeper with his back to goal.

Simon Kjaer equalised for Milan late on.

Next up for United is a game against West Ham in the Premier League, before next week’s return leg at the San Siro.

Marcus Rashford could return to the United team this weekend after missing the win over Milan through an ankle injury.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General