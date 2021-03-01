Home | News | General | Why I have not received COVID-19 vaccine – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given reasons why he has not received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine..

He gave the reason barely 48 hours after the vaccine arrived in Lagos, which has the highest cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The governor spoke during the virtual official unveiling of a tertiary health centre in Lekki, Lagos on Thursday.

He explained he has yet to take doses of the vaccine because of the rule that stated that health workers should take first.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the COVID-19 Incident Commander in Lagos, however, said he would receive doses of the vaccine on Friday.

Speaking on why he is yet to receive the shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Sanwo-Olu said, “I just want to follow the rules. The rules are that the health workers at the frontline should first take it.

“So, I am pleading with the Commissioner of Health to be gracious and let me also take. So, they have given me a date, tomorrow (Friday) and I am hoping that they would have started giving it to the health workers.”

In a statement, the governor was also quoted as saying that Lagos State spent billions of naira last year on procurement of health equipment, adding that the equipment is on the way.

He said, “For us as a government, we have raised our strength on health, especially our capital expenditure on health. We are currently renovating to a world-class, six of our general hospitals.

“We are currently building two new general hospitals. We are building a children hospital. We are building an international research centre. All these are meant to complement what we have currently.

“We will also scale up a tertiary health centre, Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). We will be discussing with you in the next coming months what we want to turn LASUTH to. All of these are to make healthcare accessible and affordable.

“We are trying to stop medical tourism; people travelling several thousand kilometres to go and secure or get health treatment. With good facilities, we will bring down the total cost of health care and provide quality health care.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said serious investment in the health sector will reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism and begin to attract not just medical tourists from neighbouring regions but also developed nations to seek first-class healthcare in Nigeria.

