FG begins selection for 500,000 N-Power beneficiaries

The Federal Government on Thursday commenced the selection process for 500,000 Batch C beneficiaries of the N-Power programme..

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said one million persons would benefit in the current batch of the social investment programme.

She spoke in Abuja during the inauguration of the National Social Investment Management System, a portal developed for ease of coordination, deployment and management of the selection process.

Farouq said, “We have reached another milestone in the process of recruiting and onboarding of the Batch C N-Power beneficiaries beginning with 500,000 beneficiaries.

“The N-Power Batch C as inaugurated today is structured to onboard one million new beneficiaries, beginning with an initial 500,000 beneficiaries in the first stream.

“A subsequent 500,000 beneficiaries in a second stream, all aligned to the national policy drive of lifting 100 million people out of abject poverty in 10 years.”

The minister said all applicants had been migrated onto the NASIMS platform and that they would undergo a mandatory online test as part of the selection process.

She said the Batch C programme would be for one year, while participants would get a monthly pay of N30,000 each.

