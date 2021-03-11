Home | News | General | See Photos As Tanker Drivers Block Lagos-Benin Expressway Over The Killing Of 2 Drivers By Suspected Herdsmen (Details below)

Tanker drivers has blocked the Lagos-Benin expressway over the killing of two of its drivers by suspected Herdsmen.

Aggrieved drivers of petroleum tankers and other articulated heavy vehicles have blocked the Benin-Ore highway, at Ofosu, a community between Edo and Ondo states, over the killing of two drivers by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday night, March 9.

Edujandon.com reports that the suspected herdsmen carted away an undisclosed amount of money from their victims after killing them.

The angry drivers who blocked the ever-busy highway at the military checkpoint, refused all plea made to them by other motorists, to vacate the road for free flow of traffic.

The angry drivers are insisting that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State must come to address them before they will open up the road for use.

