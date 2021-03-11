Home | News | General | 11-Year-Old Girl Locked Up, Fed With Cockroaches Over Some Months In Anambra (Details below)

An 11-Year Old girl maltreated and dehumanized by her Madam is reportedly on admission at Amaku General Hospital, Awka, Anambra State.

Reports reaching Edujandon.com at this time confirmed that the young girl had been locked up for days and fed with cockroaches and faeces by the wicked madam.

A Human Rights group (Behind Bars Right Initiative) that swung into action after learning of the girl’s situation from a source, said they met the girl laid helpless with septic wounds and scars all over her body parts.

“We quickly swung into action, got to Awka and rescued the little girl from the dungeon where she laid helpless with septic wounds and scars all over her face and body,” the Right group said.

Edujandon.com understands that the incident was brought to light after a concerned citizen reached out to a human right group (Behind Bars Right Initiative) and revealed the little girl’s ordeal.

See photos below:

Confirming the report, the Group took to social media to share details of the incident with photo evidence, noting that they were able to rescue the maid and then took her to Amaku General Hospital, Awka where she is currently receiving treatment.

“A concerned citizen reached out to us on the case of an 11-year old house girl locked up, beaten up and fed with cockroaches and faeces,” the Right group announces.

The statement signed by the Director-General, Behind Bars, Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison added: “We quickly swung into action, got to Awka and rescued the little girl from the dungeon where she laid helpless with septic wounds and scars all over her face and body.

“She is currently on admission at Amaku General Hospital, Awka. Our major priority is the welfare of the child and her continued support.”

Edujandon.com reports that Mrs Betty Kenedy was apprehended after a video showing her maltreating her own child surfaced on the internet. The pregnant mother as seen by many in the viral-video stripped her child naked and held her hands bound with a rope for many days.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General