Joint security network for South-East not possible -Gov. Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of South-East
Governors Forum, David Umahi, has said there is no possibility for the
South-East to have a joint security network in the region.
According to him, the governors in the region are
comfortable with the different security architectures at various states because
the personnel are working very well.
He said this during an interview on Channels Television’s
Sunrise Daily programmed on Thursday.
“What we have in South East states in a Joint Security Committee which trains Neighbourhood Watch and the Vigilante groups or other local security architectures at different states in the region. If anybody tells you that there could be security personnel contributed from different states to form a joint security for this region, it is not a possibility. It is not workable even if the constitution permits it.
“Every state is peculiar and so is their security
challenges. The problem is that those complaining about the lack of joint
security for the South-East are not living in the region. They don’t have the
knowledge of how security works in the region.
“The governors of the South-East States are comfortable with
the different security architectures at various states because the personnel
are working very well. There is a problem of insecurity in the region, but the
issue is not peculiar to the region alone, it is a national problem.
“We are happy with what our local security personnel are
doing at different states. We are not God who assures 100 per cent security but
we are trying our best and this what our people want,” he said.
Umahi explained that having a joint security network will
have challenges in terms of deployment of personnel from one state to another
which they may not be familiar with.
”Our local security architectures at different states know
the terrain and the people very well and are given the opportunity to secure
their environment and the people. That is the kind of arrangement we have in
the South East,” he said.
