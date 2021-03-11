EFCC remands Nigerian for defrauding American government $8,000
A Nigerian by name Collins Samuel, who allegedly scammed the
American State of Virginia of the sum of $8000 under the guise that he was an
American citizen, has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission on the orders of a Kaduna Federal High Court
presided over by Justice P. Mallong.
Samuel, who was eventually arrested in Jos, the Plateau
State capital, had fraudulently presented himself as one Ashley Cooper in order
to qualify and receive the $8000 offered to citizens of Virginia State under
its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
when indeed he has no connection whatsoever with the United States of America.
Samuel was remanded, after pleading ‘not guilty’ to a
one-count charge that borders on impersonation and obtaining by false
pretences, brought against him by the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission.
The anti-graft agency said in a statement by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, that its investigation revealed that Collins redeemed the $8,000 benefit through bitcoin wallet addresses he got from various cryptocurrency traders.
The charge reads, “That you Collins Samuel sometime in
February, 2021 in Jos, Plateau State, within jurisdiction of this Honourable
Court, did commit an offence to wit; impersonation when you fraudulently held
yourself as one Ashley Cooper, a citizen
of the United States of America and through that identity you applied and
received a total sum of $8,000 from the State of Virginia as ” Pandemic
Unemployment Assistance ) with the intent to gain advantage for yourself and
you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22
(2) (b) (1) & (ii) of the Cyber Crime ( Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act,
2015”.
Justice Mallong adjourned the case till March 22 for
determination of bail application and trial.
In a related development, the Kaduna Zonal Office today
March 11, 2021 arraigned one Precious Bala Musa on a three count charge of
internet-related fraud before Justice Mallong. The defendant was arrested in
Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following information which
linked him to series of fraudulent activities that borders on false
representation, identity theft and obtaining by deception. He was particularly
alleged to have defrauded a victim the sum of $17 000 USD.
One of the charges preferred against him reads: “that you
Precious Bala Musa sometime in 2020 at Keffi, Nasarawa State within the
jurisdiction of this Honourable Court together with one “Samuel Uche” and
others currently at large fraudulently obtained the password of one Irene
Hackett and hacked her bank account and dishonestly retrieved the sum of $3,500
USD, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) and punishable
under Section 22 (1) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act,
2015”.
The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges, prompting
the EFCC counsel, P.C. Onyeneho to ask the court to fix a date for commencement
of trial while the defendant is remanded in the Correctional Service’s custody
pending trial. Counsel to the defendant, C.J. Nwogu however asked that the
defendant be remanded in EFCC custody pending the determination of his bail
application.
Justice Mallong remanded the defendant in the custody of the
EFCC and adjourned till March 18 2021 for hearing of bail application.
