Witchcraft now modernized into s3xual enhancement products – Comedian Arole

Nigerian comedian, actor and on-air personality, Woli Arole, has warned men to be careful as there seems to be an upsurge in the rate of witchcraft, modernized into s3xual enhancement in the country.

The comedian who gave the warning in a tweet via his Twitter account on Thursday revealed that some women now practice witchcraft openly all in the name of selling s3xual juices.

He further warned men to be at alert to avoid falling prey or having their destinies tampered with because of s3x.

“I just realized that witchcraft has been modernized into s3xual enhancement products and s3xual juices.

“Guys out there be careful. Don’t let them remote your DESTINY through S3X.

“I would advise we call the attention of our loved ones to this new scheme. There are now modern interior witches,” he said.

Recently, research to ascertain the cause of the high rate of divorce in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and other states showed that desperate and chronic single ladies now snatch other people’s husbands using ‘fetish’ means.

The said husband snatchers allegedly use an aphrodisiac popularly known as Kayan Mata (s3xual juice) to hypnotise and spellbind men to themselves.

