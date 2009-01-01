AK-47: Falana kicks against shoot-on-sight order, says innocent people may be killed
- 16 hours 10 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has kicked against the shoot-on-sight order issued by the presidency on persons found wit...
Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has kicked
against the shoot-on-sight order issued by the presidency on persons found with
AK-47 rifles.
On March 3, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, said
President Muhammadu Buhari had directed security agencies to shoot anyone seen
with AK-47 rifles.
But speaking when he featured on a Channels Television
programme on Wednesday, Falana said such a directive should come from the
president himself, and through a signed executive declaration.
“By virtue of section 35 of the firearms act, the president
has to make a proclamation with respect to prohibition of possession of
firearms and ammunition; that is the law. There has to be a proclamation,” he
said.
“This cannot be an
announcement by a media aide of the president. The president has to make a
declaration and sign it, as if he is issuing an executive order and the
condition would have to be stipulated because the announcement was to the
effect that those who are carrying AK-47 in the bushes should be shot on
sight.”
Falana said it would be out of place to commend the
president for issuing a shoot-on-sight order without the necessary legal
backing, adding that innocent persons might also be affected.
He explained that existing laws require that those with
illegal arms should be disarmed, arrested, prosecuted and jailed if found
guilty.
“I can never clap for
any president who gives a shoot-on-sight order. We criticised President
Obasanjo when he gave a shoot-on-sight order on the OPC members. We criticised
President Buhari when he gave a shoot-on-sight order on election riggers in
2019. We made it clear then and now that there are provisions of the law for
dealing with election riggers, allegations of murder, possession of firearms,”
he said.
“When you say go and shoot on sight, innocent people may be
shot. Once the president has declared a war as it were on bandits and
terrorists, and deploys armed forces, it implies that anybody caught with arms
and ammunition would be shot, because they (referring to bandits) are killing
innocent people, including raping women and killing children.
“What the law requires is that they should be disarmed,
arrested and prosecuted — if found guilty, they should be jailed. If the
president wants to call for death penalty, a bill has to be signed.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles