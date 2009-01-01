Home | News | General | Olympiacos vs Arsenal: Arteta’s squad for Europa League clash confirmed

Arsenal’s squad to face Olympiacos in tonight’s UEFA Europa League round of 16, first-leg tie at Karaiskakis Stadium has been revealed.

Arsenal eliminated Benfica in the Europa League round of 32 last month, while Olympiacos knocked out PSV.

Mikel Arteta’s side, Arsenal head to the game against Olympiacos after playing a 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League last Saturday.

According to Football London, Arsenal’s full squad against Olympiacos include Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Matt Ryan, Karl Hein, James Hillson, Arthur Okwonko, Tom Smith.

Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Cedric, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, David Luiz, Joel Lopez, Zane Monlouis, Tolaji Bola, Zak Swanson, Alexander Kirk, Zach Awe, Brook Norton-Cuffy.

Midfielders: Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard, Willian, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe (doubt), Granit Xhaka, Ryan Alebiosu, Ben Cottrell, Miguel Azeez, Omari Giraud-Hutchinson, Charlie Patino.

Forwards: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Folarin Balogun, Jordan McEneff, Trae Coyle.

The kick-off time for Olympiacos vs Arsenal is 9 pm.

