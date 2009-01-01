Home | News | General | BREAKING: Armed robbers attack bank in Osun

Some armed robbers have stormed a new generation bank in Okuku, Osun State. There is currently tension in Okuku community, Odo-Otin local go...





Some armed robbers have stormed a new generation bank in Okuku, Osun State.

There is currently tension in Okuku community, Odo-Otin local government as the armed gunmen unleash terror

The Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the robbery attack.

She said, “The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has led a team of team of mobile police to the scene.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General