Home | News | General | BREAKING: Armed robbers attack bank in Osun
Olympiacos vs Arsenal: Arteta’s squad for Europa League clash confirmed
‘I foresee bandits kidnapping boarding students in Southwest’ – Primate Ayodele

BREAKING: Armed robbers attack bank in Osun



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 16 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Some armed robbers have stormed a new generation bank in Okuku, Osun State. There is currently tension in Okuku community, Odo-Otin local go...


Some armed robbers have stormed a new generation bank in Okuku, Osun State.

There is currently tension in Okuku community, Odo-Otin local government as the armed gunmen unleash terror

The Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the robbery attack.

She said, “The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has led a team of team of mobile police to the scene.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182