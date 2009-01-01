BREAKING: Armed robbers attack bank in Osun
Some armed robbers have stormed a new generation bank in Okuku, Osun State.
There is currently tension in Okuku community, Odo-Otin local government as the armed gunmen unleash terror
The Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the robbery attack.
She said, “The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has led a team of team of mobile police to the scene.”
