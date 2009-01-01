‘I foresee bandits kidnapping boarding students in Southwest’ – Primate Ayodele
The spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church,
Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Thursday, warned the South-west governors to
strengthen the security around boarding schools in the region.
Primate Ayodele made the call while warning of a possible
kidnap attack on boarding schools in the southwest.
In a statement, the clergyman warned that “if care is not
taken, it will be a replica of what is happening in the North.”
He also warned the Southeast to be careful and strengthen their security because there are plans to invade the region by bandits.
According to Ayodele: “Southwest governors must be on alert
than ever before. I foresee bandits and kidnappings in our boarding schools.
They should start providing security to all boarding schools because God showed
me that they want to start banditry in the Southwest and Eastern schools.
“The solution is to provide adequate security to avert this
from happening, the security of our schools need to be strengthened”
Recently, bandits have perfected the art of attacking and
abducting students of boarding schools in northern Nigeria, raising fears that
they may replicate same in the South and the East.
Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States have been the most
hit by the bandits.
