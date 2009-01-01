Home | News | General | AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: Why I haven’t taken jab - Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, March 11, explained why he is yet to take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Lagos governor said he is following some protocols and rules, one of which is that health workers should be the first to get vaccinated in all states.

Sanwo-Olu further disclosed that hopefully, he will be taking the vaccine on Friday, March 12, PM News reports.

Sanwo-Olu said he is waiting for health workers in Lagos to be the first to take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: @Babajidesanwo-olu)

He stated:

“I just want to follow the rules. The rules are that the health workers at the frontline should first take it. So, I am pleading with the commissioner of health to be gracious and let me also take.

“So, they have given me a date, tomorrow and I am hoping that they would have started giving it to the health workers.”

The governor's comment is coming at a time when some Western nations have suspended the vaccine over fears of its alleged potential to cause blood clotting.

On healthcare delivery in the state, the governor said his administration has increased the strength of Lagos in the field, especially in the area of infrastructure.

His words:

“For us as a government, we have raised our strength on health, especially our capital expenditure on health. We are currently renovating to a world-class, six of our general hospitals. We are currently building two new general hospitals.

"We are building a children's hospital. We are building an international research center. All these are meant to complement what we have currently."

Meanwhile, the federal government had reacted to reported cases of possible side effects of the vaccine in many countries.

The government on Thursday said that the country is yet to observe any similar adverse reactions to the vaccine following the vaccination exercise that kicked-off earlier this month.

