N-Power: FG gives fresh updates on Batch C selection process

- The federal government has started the selection of N-Power Batch C applicants

- Sadiya Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, disclosed this known on Thursday, March 11, in Abuja

- Farouq said that the NASIMS portal has been launched for ease management of the selection process

The federal government said it has begun the selection process for applicants who indicated interest to be employed under the N-Power Batch C.

Legit.ng reports that the minister of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, made this known on Thursday, March 11, via a thread of tweets.

She said the ministry has taken stringent steps to ensure that the registration, verification and onboarding process would be carried out online and on a centralised system.

Sadiya Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, said the beneficiaries would be receiving the sum of N30,000 stipend every month. Credit: @Sadiya_farouq

The minister noted that as part of measures to make the selection process seamless and transparent, a portal, the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has been launched for ease of coordination, deployment and management.

She noted all applicants have been migrated onto the NASIMS platform, adding they would be required to undergo a mandatory online test as part of the selection process.

Farouq noted that the Batch C programme would run for 12 months, stressing that each beneficiary would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000.

The minister also attributed the delay in the entire process to the outbreak of COVID-19.

She said:

“Based on the implementation experiences since 2016, and the impact of the COVID-19, these Social Intervention Programmes are undergoing a series of strategic realignment and restructuring with the view to optimise their operations, maximise their impacts and drive efficient coordination and management aimed to deliver even more socio-economic benefits to the poor and vulnerable.”

On the number of people that will be recruited, she said the federal government has reached another milestone in the process of recruiting and onboarding of the Batch C N-Power beneficiaries beginning with 500,000 beneficiaries.

She added:

"The programme is now positioned to be more strategic through the NASIMS. Beneficiaries will now be able to get more from programme, and experience a seamless verification process as well as an efficient transition and exit management plan through the NASIMS.

"Beneficiaries can now log into http://nasims.gov.ng to take their test and subsequently carry out the process. npower@nasims.gov.ng is the dedicated email address for complaints and enquiries.

She expressed optimism that the new platform would address issues and concerns witnessed in the past.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigerian government hired about 30,000 former N-Power beneficiaries as agric enumerators.

It was reported that the announcement was made in a statement by the spokesperson of the vice president, Laolu Akande, in Abuja.

Akande noted that ministers and heads of agencies gave progress reports on the implementation of the government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESC) on Monday, February 8, at the Presidential Villa.

