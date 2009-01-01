Home | News | General | Harry Kane scores twice as Tottenham Hotspur beat tough Europa League opposition at White Hart Lane

- Tottenham have one leg in the Europa League quarterfinal

- Harry Kane scored the two goals that handed Spurs maximum points after the game

- Mourinho and his men will now shift focus to the EPL game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend

Two superb goals from captain fantastic Harry Kane were all Tottenham Hotspur needed to beat Dinamo Zagreb in their Europa League last-16 first-leg meeting at the White Hart Lane.

The England international needed just 25 minutes to break the deadlock after tapping into the net from close-range. He benefited from Erik Lamela's effort which was denied by the sticks moment earlier.

Kane completed his double in the game in the 70th minute after taking advantage of Kevin Theophile-Catherine's poor clearance.

He was however denied a chance to score a hat-trick after being taken off in the 84th minute with Vinicius taking his place for the remainder of the meeting.

Spurs striker Harry Kane trying to find the back of the net again during the Europa League clash over Dinamo Zagreb. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

It was also a tactical decision as Spurs travel to the Emirates Stadium for their North London derby with Arsenal this weekend.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's men have two goals advantage heading into the second leg in Croatia next week as they already have one foot in the quarterfinals of the European competition.

Jose Mourinho's men have now won their last five games in all competition - a form the Gunners must be wary of as they look forward to face-off in the Premier League.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho still believes he is the best coach in the world despite losing to David Moyes' West Ham over the weekend.

Lucas Mouras' second-half header was not enough to cancel out Michael Antonio and Jesse Lingard's goals as the Hammers grabbed all three points.

However, Spurs created several chances through Harry Kane and Gareth Bale but it did not affect the outcome of the result.

