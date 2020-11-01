Home | News | General | Anambra Guber: ‘Anointed’ candidate’ll lose election, APC chieftains warn party

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ahead of the November 6, 2021, gubernatorial election in Anambra state, some Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC have urged the national leadership of the party to resist the temptation of anointing any candidate.

Specifically, the chieftains said that anyone who emerges as the candidate of the party without the people’s input will occasion the party’s failure at the polls, citing Zamfara, Rivers and Bayelsa States as typical examples.

Coming under APC Patriots, Anambra chapter, the party faithful contended that credible, rancour-free primaries were a condition for an APC victory in the governorship election.

Some members of the group included former House of Representatives members, Honourables Chukwuemeke Nwogbo and Chizor Obidigwe, APC Southeast zonal youth leader, Olisa Onyeka, communications specialist, Ike Chidolue, business tycoon, Chidi Ogbaji and Mike Mbanefo, a lawyer, amongst others.

In a Press Statement jointly signed by the Co-ordinator of the group, Dozie Ikedife, and the spokesman, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday, the APC Patriots stated that the mode of primaries to be adopted must be agreed upon by all stakeholders and the aspirants.

The statement read thus: “As a people desirous of bringing our dear state, Anambra, into national focus – after about 15 years of being on the fringes of regional politics – we urge the APC family, from the zone to the national, not to pander to filial affiliations that might truncate the genuine quest of our people to produce an APC administration in Anambra.

“To do otherwise will further alienate our long-suffering, but dedicated party men and women, who eagerly look forward to the November 6, 2021 election as the crowning glory of their long years of dedication.

“In prosecuting the Anambra gubernatorial election, therefore, utmost care must be taken by all strata of the party leadership, so that we can avoid the pitfalls which made the party lose Zamfara, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

“We, therefore, urge all the aspirants to roll up their sleeves and seek for the people’s endorsement, instead of hoping to be beneficiaries of a curious anointment.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, APC Patriots, Anambra chapter has resolved to- working with other party stalwarts who desire equity, justice and fairness – work assiduously against any shenanigans that would stand in the way of an APC victory, come November 6”.

