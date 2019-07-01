Home | News | General | Life pension bill scales 1st reading at Enugu Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

A bill for a law to provide life pension for the former governor and deputy governor of Enugu state has scaled through first reading at the Enugu State House of Assembly

The Executive bill, which was presented for first reading during the plenary in Enugu on Thursday, sought to provide pension to the governor and his deputy after serving their tenure in office.

The piece of legislation would make the former governor or deputy governor entitled to receive gratuity as well as pension for life at the expense of the state government.

The bill also made provision for medical allowance not exceeding N12 million per annum for one surviving spouse, provided that such spouse was married to the governor while in office.

While the state government would provide adequate security for the former governors for their lifetime, the bill when passed would also mandate the state government to provide three vehicles to the governor and replace them every four years.

“A person who had held office as elected governor or deputy governor in Enugu state or any other state should be entitled to pension for life.

“The entitlement to the pension should be provided that such a person was not removed from office by the process of impeachment.

“When a former governor or former deputy governor dies, the state government should make adequate arrangement and bear the financial responsibility for his burial.

“The state government should pay a condolence allowance of a sum equivalent to the annual basic salary of the incumbent to his next of kin.

In his remark, Deputy Speaker of the House, Uche Ugwu, who presided over the plenary asked his colleague to properly study the bill in order to make robust contribution during the second reading.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House thereafter adjourned its plenary to Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General