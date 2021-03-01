Home | News | General | Taraba receives 56,250 AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state has taken delivery of 56,250 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine.

The vaccine arrived at the premises of Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency, TSPHCDA, at exactly 10 am.

The Director of the agency for Immunization and disease control, Dr Kenneth Tijos, who presenter the vaccine to the state government, said the state’s consignment come into the state through the Yola international airport.

The Permanent Secretary of the state ministry of health, Ebenezer Apake appreciated front line health workers in the state for their resilience all through the period of the pandemic.

He was also optimistic that administering the vaccine for all Nigerians would ensure the world goes back to normal.

He also enjoined residents of the state to continually maintain all preventive measures outlined by the World Health Organization, WHO.

The Executive Secretary of TSPHDA, Aminu Jauro, thanked the federal government for the timely delivery of the vaccines.

Other items that were delivered with the vaccines include safety syringes, safety boxes and adhesive plasters.

