Rep tasks NLC on wage bill

Rep. Garba Datti (APC-Kaduna state) has urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to forward its argument against the bill to decentralise minimum wage to the house public hearing.

Datti, also the sponsor of the bill said rather than resort to smear camping against the parliament, the union should engage in constructive argument with all stakeholders at the hearing.

He said that the aim was to ensure true federalism which will enable states to determine minimum wage for their workers based on their capacities.

He said that when the minimum wage was N18,000, most states could not pay and when it was increased to N30,000, the majority of states required bailout funds to pay salaries.

A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution to transfer minimum wage prescription from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List had passed second reading at the House on Tuesday, Feb.23, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

