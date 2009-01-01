You are gay if your wife sucks your male organ— Apostle says
Ghanaian cleric, Apostle Solomon Asare Sarkodie has stressed that any man that allows his wife or partner to lick his male organ for s3xua...
Ghanaian cleric, Apostle Solomon Asare Sarkodie has stressed
that any man that allows his wife or partner to lick his male organ for s3xual
pleasure is classified to be a gay.
The clergyman condemned the act of homosexuality which is
gradually creeping it way into in some places in Ghana where homosexuality is
considered to be an abomination.
In condemning the unaccepted act, the Apostle added that it
is not only when man to man make love or woman to woman having an intimacy which
is considered to be against the word of God.
He indicated that God equally frowns on the act whereby the woman sucks the male organ of the man for s..e.xual pleasure.
Preaching on Okay FM the man of God quoted the scriptures to
support his claims that God is against the act whereby the manh00d is sucked
till ej*culation which is very common with some Ghanaian youth which they
describe as “Mouth Gig”
“And the men, instead of having normal s3xual relations with
women, burned with lust for each other. Men did shameful things with other men,
and as a result of this sin, they suffered within themselves the penalty they
deserved.” he noted.
